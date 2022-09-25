WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alexander Pawcio, 66, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Residence with his family by his side.

He was born June 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore Pawcio and the late Shirley (Penn) Pawcio.

He was a graduate of Champion High School and later went to pursue many college degrees.

Mark worked as an Electrical Engineer.

He was a Master Mason of Newton Falls Lodge #462. Mark was also a life member of the National Rife Association and a certified NRA instructor. He was a very active character and enjoyed many hobbies; martial arts, scuba diving, computers, hiking, biking, horse shoes, firearms and bowling. Mark loved spending time with his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his step-mother, Mary Ann (Velenski) Pawcio; sons, Jeremy Pawcio and Jacob (Amanda) Pawcio; brothers, Theodore (Cindy) Pawcio, Jr. and Eric (Shelly) Pawcio; grandchildren, Dillan Pawcio, JJ Pawcio, Meriah Pawcio, Blake Swick, Sydney Pawcio and a great-granddaughter, Cerenity Pawcio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Kathryn (Szczurek) Pawcio.

There will be no services at this time, Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with his cremation.

To send condolences to Mark’s family, visit carlwhall.com.

