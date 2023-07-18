MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjory Marie (DeHart) Waddell Of Masury, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday July 9, 2023 at the age of 80.

She was born in the town of Evergreen Wisconsin February 16, 1943. Daughter of John Lee DeHart and Sarah DeHart.

Marjory graduated from White Lake School.

And right out of school she joined the U.S Army in July 1961 was stationed at Fort McClellan in Alabama for boot camp. She joined the Army because she wanted to carry on the tradition; most of her family served in the military. Marjory was very proud to be an American.

She held the job of secretary in military school, then switched to telecommunication. She met her husband during her time in the military while stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. She left the Army in July of 1963, got married and adopted two children. She was proud to have served her country.

She married John Bush Waddell, Jr. June 1964. He preceded her in death in 2007.

She enjoyed playing bingo, quilting, sewing, baking,reading, puzzle books, spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, and eating fudge. Marjory was a stay at home wife and mother.

Marjory is survived by her daughter Sarah Komorosky and son-in-law Kevin Komorosky of Fond du lac, Wisconsin; Son; Matthew Waddell of Youngstown, Ohio; and her grandchildren Cassandra Fertig, fiancé` Tim Anderson of Hubbard, Ohio; Bridgett Fertig, fiance` Bryan Siehr of Millbury Ohio; Emily Fertig of Ravenna, Ohio; Cody Fertig of Ravenna,Ohio; significant other Taylor Rericha of Parma,Ohio; Jacob Fertig of North Canton, Ohio; Genevieve Komorosky of Fond du lac, Wisconsin; step-Granddaughter; Cassandra Komorosky, of San Francisco, California. Great grandchildren; Ava, Safiera, Savina, Emelia, Sahlila, Glenna, Kaylee, Elouise, Salias due in September; Sisters, Audrey Moats of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; Betty (Richard) Manthy of Gresham,Wisconsin; Florence (Darrell) Lewis of Argonne,Wisconsin; Bertha Smith of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; Cathy Randel of Antigo,Wisconsin; and a brother, John DeHart of Antigo, Wisconsin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; John Bush Waddell, Jr. of Boardman Ohio; Grandson; Glenn Elmer Fertig, III of Austintown Ohio; Great granddaughter; Savanna Siehr of Millbury Ohio; her Sisters; Lorraine Kinnu and Doris Dehart of Wisconsin; brothers; Jewett Dehart, Gerald DeHart and George Dehart all of Wisconsin.

Marjory was loved and will be missed by her surviving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

There will be graveside service at the Bent Cemetery in the town of Price, Wisconsin at a later date.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.