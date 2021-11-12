Marjorie L. Rose, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie L. Rose, 90, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at home.

She was born April 9, 1931 in New Freeport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John W. and Ruth (Antill) Johnson.

She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Kenneth J. Rose of Newton Falls; daughter, Ruth A. Ives of Newton Falls; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Rose and a son, Larry Bernard Rose.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Condolences sent to the family using www.carlwhall.com.

