WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie J. Whiteman, 99, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Warren, Ohio passed away on July 19, 2022 at her daughter’s home.

She was born December 4, 1922 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank E. Dilley and the late Twila M. (Coe) Dilley.

On February 14, 1945 she married Dr. Rex K. Whiteman.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1940 and also the Akron School of Nursing in 1943 and was employed as a registered nurse for many years.

Marjorie was a member of North Mar C.M.A. Church. She was a Life Member of the Akron City Nurses Association, Past Deaconess of North Mar C.M.A. Church, and member of the Christian Women’s Club. Marjorie was active in the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Bill Glass Evangelistic Association and his prison ministries and the Ravi Zacharias Ministries.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Rex A Whiteman of Apalachicola, Florida, daughter, Bobbe Isabella of Vero Beach Florida, daughter, Peggy Frank of Washingtonville, Ohio, daughter, Julie O’Brien of Findlay, Ohio, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dr. Rex K Whiteman, daughter, Amy DeTurris, sister, Joan Rose and brother, Reid Dilley.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral on Wednesday, July 27 2022, at 12:00 p.m., where Pastor Myron Daum will officiate. Friends and family may gather from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the charity of your choice in her memory.

