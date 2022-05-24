NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Ann Klingensmith, 77, of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Bristolville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was born January 16, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Thomas Gergely and Jennie (Nagy) Gergely.

Marjorie graduated from Hermitage High School in 1963.

She was employed as an assembler at Delphi Packard Electric.

Marjorie was a member of the Bristolville Church of the Brethren and she loved reading, shopping, time spent with friends, great meals and most of all she treasured the 48 years of marriage to her late husband Jack.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her niece, Lana (Nick) Santti Kontos of Warren; nephew, William Jay “BJ” (Sara) Klingensmith II of Clearwater, Florida; three sisters, Susan, Chris and Jennie; brother, Steve; sisters-in-law, Kay Santti and Linda Savor and great-nephews, Mark and Alan Klingensmith of Clearwater, Florida and Paras Kontos of Warren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Gergely; brother-in-law, Ronald E. Santti and nephews, Todd Santti and Jimmy Klingensmith.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at All Souls Cemetery Chapel, Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, OH 44512, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

