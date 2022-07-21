WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion E. Powell, 93, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born February 19, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rudolph Stern and the late Anna (Dryer) Stern.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and was employed as a cafeteria worker at Warren City Schools.

Marion attended Grace United Methodist Church

She enjoyed cooking and traveling but most of all being with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Stevenson of Warren, Ohio; son, William “Skip” (Lauri) Powell of Warren, Ohio; grandsons, William (Brittany) Powell III and Franklin (Megan) Powell; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Elouise, Wilkerson and Declan; sister, Anne Geddes and sister-in-law, Gaynel Stern.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William H. Powell, Sr.; son-in-law, Richard Stevenson; brothers, Rudolph, William, Edward, Howard and Harry and also her sisters, Margaret, Ruth and infant sisters, Marie and Rose Marie.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Harry Hunt will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers please make any material contributions to a charity of your choice, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.