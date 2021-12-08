WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn L. York, 74, of Warren, died late Monday evening, December 6, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born November 26, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Richard L. and Mary Alice (Beeler) Scoggins.

Marilyn was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked various jobs but spent most of her adult life raising and caring for her children and family.

Marilyn was very artistic and had a gift for drawing and painting. She also loved to cook but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children, Dennis (Melanie) York and Michael York, both of Warren, Timothy York of Southington and Tammy York of Warren. She also leaves behind three sisters, Carole Scoggins of Cortland and Elaine (Roy) Schuller and Donna Wargo, both of Austintown; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her longtime loving companion, Dan Gratton of Warren.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynn York.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.