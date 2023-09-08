NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn L. Hiles, 91, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Friday morning, September 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born November 8, 1931, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Goran and Christine (Martin) Benson.

Over the years, Marilyn worked many secretarial jobs and retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a secretary to the dietary manager.

She attended Pricetown Methodist Church.

Marilyn enjoyed cooking, traveling, bird watching, and was a dedicated loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne Pinkerton, Paul (Nicky) Henrey, Janette Henrey and Wynn (Jan) Henrey; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Beale.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Everett E. Henrey; husband, Donald H. Hiles; and sister, Gertrude Dunne.

There will be a private service at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.