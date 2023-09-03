WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Park, 95, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born April 23, 1928 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Cecil and Grace (Patterson) Woodard.

She worked at Sears retail store for many years. Marilyn also enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Joseph) Graeser of Cortland, Ohio and Pat (Dave) Heinselman of Daytona Beach, Florida; brother, Jim Woodard; granddaughter, Cynthia (Tim) Sears; grandsons, Jonathan (Jessica) Graeser and Arin (Sarah) Heinselman; granddaughter, Katlin (Michael) Amspaugh and great-grandchildren, Derek, Sarah, Nathan, Noah, Zachary, Joshua, Henry, Graham, Evelyn, Allie, Addison and Amelia.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Park and siblings, Carol, Richard and Jack Woodard.

Marilyn will be laid to rest privately at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Cremation Services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.