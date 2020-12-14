Marilyn J. Martin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Martin, 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 20, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hugh M. Speedy and Nola M. (Compton) Speedy.

Marilyn was a 1960 graduate of Chalker High School in Southington.

She retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

Marilyn enjoyed bowling, playing cards, cooking, baking and collecting dolphin trinkets. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and her favorite player was Jim Thome. Marilyn also liked watching NASCAR racing especially, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr. Above all, she loved spending time with family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Martin of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Brenda Plant of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexandria (Efrain) Avila, Courtney (Zachary) Stevens, Alec Martin and Paige Martinez and great-grandchildren, Viviana, Camilla and Lucca.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin A. Martin, Sr. whom she married November 26, 1960; son, Benjamin A. Martin, Jr. and sister, Joan Burdorf.

A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

