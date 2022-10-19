WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. Campbell, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 5, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrell M. and Marian I. Patterson Snyder.

She was employed as a nurses aide at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 25 1/2years.

Marilyn loved her cats, Tiny, Katie and Chance.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy A. (Harold) Baugher of Southington, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Mandy Campbell of Howland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Tara) Snyder of Lawrence, Georgia and sister, Charlene (Frank) Baron of Boardman, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Keith Campbell and Jerry L. Campbell, Jr.

Per Marilyn’s request no calling hours or services are to be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.