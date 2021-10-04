Marilyn Arlene Anderson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Arlene Anderson, 79, of Hepzibah, West Virginia, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

She was born August 20, 2021 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Mark Benjamin and Maria Wilhelmine (Eberle) Jones.

She married the love of her life, Lonnie Jay Anderson on June 25, 1960.

Marilyn was a graduate of Howland High School.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and flowers. Marilyn also had a strong relationship with the Lord and liked to share the good news.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Jay Anderson; daughters, Pamala Sue (Michael) White, Susan Marie (Michael) Landis and Jennifer Lynne Anderson; sisters, Marjorie Ann Ullom and Marian Alice Scott; granddaughters, Amanda Marie (Travis) Kersteter, Megan Elizabeth (Christopher) Brewer and Sarah Jane (Kenton) Clutter; grandsons, Mark Benjamin White and William Campbell White; granddaughter, Jessica Lynn (Raymond) Michael; grandson, Peter Myles (Courtney) Reilly; great-grandson, Drake Anthony Kersteter; great-granddaughters, Emma Grace Brewer and Maddison Elizabeth Kersteter; great-grandson, Caleb Daniel Brewer; great-granddaughter, Holly Olivia Michael and great-grandsons, Christian James White, Casper Rhys Clutter and Levi Bryan Michael.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Arnold Jones.

A private graveside service will be held in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

