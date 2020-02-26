Marillyn Gabriel, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marillyn Gabriel, 91, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

She was born September 9, 1928, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late David and Alta (Newhouse) Edgell.

Marillyn was a graduate of Champion High and was employed in the office at Brainard Strapping Corporation for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Terry) Toth of Howland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jason (Tillie) Toth, Justin Toth, Adam, Alicia and Joshua Sampson and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gabriel; son, William Sampson and brother, Gordon Edgell.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Lake Vista for the care and comfort they provided to Marillyn and her family.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Lake Vista, in her memory.

