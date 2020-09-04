Marie Carol Canzonetta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Carol Canzonetta, 72, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 2, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph Jakubisin and Elizabeth (Stephany) Jakubisin.

On June 18, 1966, she married Michael Canzonetta and they shared 49 years of marriage until his passing December 15, 2015.

She was a graduate of Harding High School and was employed at Grace Cathedral for three years.

Marie attended Grace Cathedral Church in Cuyahoga Falls.

She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, especially for mission trips.

Marie is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Jakubisin; children, Michael (Kim) Canzonetta of Warren, Ohio, Melanie (Douglas) Losey of Warren, Ohio, Damon Canzonetta of Warren, Ohio, Shawn (Tracy) Canzonetta of Akron, Ohio, Chris (Candis) Canzonetta of Warren, Ohio, Brian Canzonetta of Ravenna, Ohio and Patrick (Stacie Tibbs) Canzonetta of Champion, Ohio; one brother, four sisters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and husband, Marie was preceded in death by one sister.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren where Rev. Chris Machamer will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting carlwhall.com.

