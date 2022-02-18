NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne “Ruby” Stanko Lewis, 82, of Niles, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born April 7, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Anthony C. Stanko and the late Ann Mitchell.

On March 21, 1987 she married Samuel Lewis who preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1957 and Kent State University with special training in geriatrics, L.D., MR, DD, EMR & TMR.

She was employed as a social worker for 34 years, working for Portage County Welfare Department, Imperial Skilled Care Center, Warren Trumbull County Community Services and lastly at Fairhaven, eventually retiring in July 2001. She helped to found the “Tri-County Social Workers” in 1987.

Marianne was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints.

Ruby enjoyed competition ballroom dancing, gardening design and landscaping, fishing and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Stephen L. Gardner of Denver, Colorado; nine grandchildren; sister, Carol Stanko Colarich of Austintown, Ohio; a brother, Anthony Stanko of Niles, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Lewis; two sons, Michael Gardner and Timothy Lewis; her daughter, Kathryn Marie Bruss and sister, Judith Stanko Reed.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, February 21, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A special thank you goes out to the staff of Pinnacle Home Health and Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Marianne and her family.

“I did better than I should have, but not as good as I could have. Farewell – so long- Ruby”.

