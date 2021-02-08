Marian Louise O’Mahen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Louise O’Mahen, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Vibra Health Care.



She was born March 12, 1932, in Champion, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Moore and the late, Marie (Riggs) Moore.



Marian was a graduate of Champion High School.

She was employed as an operator with the Warren Telephone Company. She also worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital and retired from Peerless-Winsmith.

Marian was a member of First United Methodist Church and Western Reserve Postcard Society.



Marian enjoyed playing golf and over the years played in 14 states and Canada. She also enjoyed playing tennis, collecting and selling antiques, particularly antique postcards and going to antique shows.



She is survived by her husband, David O’Mahen, of Warren, Ohio; granddaughter, Justine Preedit and one brother.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, David Preedit; one brother and one sister.



Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., with Pastor Paul Sartarelli officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Howland Methodist Church or Blessed Sacrament Church.

