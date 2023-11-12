CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Arlene Miller of Champion, Ohio passed away on Friday November 10, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, just two days after her 100th Birthday Celebration.

She was born November 8, 1923 in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to the late James and Emma Kuntz.

Marian graduated in 1942 from Sykesville High School.

She worked at the Company Store until she met the love of her life Clyde Miller at a Square Dance. They were married March 9, 1944. They shared 37 devoted years together, until his passing on January 18, 1981. “Mum” as she was affectionately called by her children, was a talented woman, mastering her skills at sewing, crocheting and quilting. Always taking most pride her gardens, she anticipated the blooming of her prized Pink Dogwood tree that graced her lawn each spring.

In her later years she enjoyed bowling until the age of 95. She achieved many awards for her bowling and obtained patches for bowling over 200 pins.

She will be missed by her three children, Carl (Cindy) Miller of Champion, George (Kathy) Miller of Canfield and daughter Barbara Miller (Richard Altiere) of Windham, Ohio. She has four grandchildren, Randy Miller, Rodney (Ruthie) Miller and Emily Miller of Dallas, Texas and Summer (Samir) Amado of Weston, Florida and three great grandchildren, Jordan Miller, Joshua Miller and Kai Miller Amado. Always treasuring the time she spent with them.

Besides her parents, Marian was proceeded in death by her husband, Clyde Miller, six brothers and three sisters.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call for visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

