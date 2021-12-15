NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria “Mary” Gentilcore, 97, of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 27, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Pantone and the late Angeline (Pizzolla) Pantone.

On September 20, 1947, she married Patsy Gentilcore, Sr., who preceded her in death on January 7, 2000.

Mary was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School class of 1942.

She worked at Ohio Galvanizing, Ohio Chair and most recently retired from GM Packard Electric as a secretary in the purchasing department.

Mary was a member of Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church where she was secretary for the Pleasant-Timers.

She enjoyed baking and cooking delicious, traditional Italian meals, learning from TV chefs and listening to Christian music. Most of all, she adored spending time with her loving family. She was enthusiastically involved in supporting her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele Gentilcore of Niles, Ohio; son, Dr. Pat (Laura) Gentilcore, Jr. of Strongsville, Ohio; daughter, Linda G (Bill) Cowin of Howland, Ohio; granddaughter, Erica (Jeff) Zoellner of Lebanon, Ohio; grandson, Ryan W. Cowin of Dallas, Texas and a great-granddaughter, Adalyn Rae Zoellner of Lebanon, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Patsy Gentilcore, Sr.; her parents, as well as three brothers who died at birth.

Services will be held at Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Lionel “Chip” Trebilcock will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Masks and social distancing are recommended for those attending.

Interment will be in Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church Benevolence Fund, 2055 Pleasant Valley Road, Niles, OH 44446.

A special thank you goes out to the Cardiac Rehab department at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, as well as Doctors Michael Snitzer and David Fredericka for the wonderful care they gave to Mary.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.