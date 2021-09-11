Maria Elena DeLeo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Elena DeLeo, 79, of Warren, Ohio entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 22, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Felice) Clementi.

On June 13 1964 she married James D. DeLeo and they were happily married until he passed in 2011.



She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where she went on to work for the school system in the cafeteria for about 30 years.

Maria enjoyed traveling, shopping, going to casinos, but most of all she loved being with friends and family.



Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Dawn (Renza) Hughley of Toledo, Ohio, April (Tim) Rounsley of Warren, Ohio and Monica (Gary) Roddy of Dayton, Ohio; sister, Vicki Surin of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Felix Clementi of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Mario, Sr.), Unique, Elena (Dan), Brooke, James (Nikki) and Justin, as well as five great-grandchildren, Mario, Ace, Elyse, Odin and Payton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James D. DeLeo; father and mother-in-law, James and Sara DeLeo and a beloved sister, whom she shared her home with, Fran Forkin, sharing many laughs and memories after James’ passing.



Private services will be held and officiated by Cheryl Scott.

She will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.



Please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Warren Family Mission in Maria’s memory.

