Marguerite Ann Popielec , Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite Ann Popielec, 84, of Warren, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

She was born March 7, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Francis Burger and the late Iva Belle (Fenton) Burger.

On June 7, 1956, she married Gerald J. Popielec, Sr. and they spent 37 years together until his passing on January 26, 1994.



She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School class of 1955.

She worked as an assembler at Packard Electric, retiring in 1992.



Marguerite attended First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

She enjoyed bowling earlier in life, gardening and club with her classmates. Marguerite loved her home that her and her husband built. She loved to cook and entertain many quests over the years. She enjoyed hosting weddings, graduation parties, pool parties and New Years Eve Parties.



Left to cherish her memories are her children, Linda Popielec Slater of Warren, Ohio, Terry (Stu) Hindman of Champion, Ohio, Gerald J. (Lori) Popielec, Jr., of Warren, Ohio, Melanie (Mark) Reese of Bristolville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Patricia Popielec of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Dana, Trevor and Cory Popielec, Maxwell and Stosh Slater, Mathew Griffin, Bella, Rosa, Trey, Cameron and Maria Reese and also Yana Ivanova, who she treated like a granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald J. Popielec, Sr.; son, John Popielec; her parents; as well as three brothers, Francis Jr., James and William Burger.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where her son-in-law, Pastor Mark Reese and Pastor John Jaros, will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440, or to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg Children’s Ministry, 4640 West Market Street Leavittsburg, OH 44430, in her memory.

A very special thanks goes to Dr. Koc and the entire staff at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood, Buckeye Hospice and Brenda for the compassion and care she showed to Marguerite, as well as her granddaughter Dana who spent a great deal of time caring for her.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.