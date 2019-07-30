Marguerite A. Bean, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite A. Bean, 94, of Cortland, OH and formerly of Champion, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born September 3, 1924, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred L. and Elma M. (McElroy) Blackshere.

On October 26, 1946, she married Robert L. Bean. They shared 68 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing March 2, 2014.

She was a graduate of Braceville High School and was employed as a secretary at Taylor Winfield for three years.

Marguerite was a very artistic woman and enjoyed painting and pastels. In her pastime, she liked knitting, gardening, working jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her chocolate chip cookies. Marguerite was also very generous with her time volunteering often at nursing homes and schools. She loved her family and spending time with them.

Loving memories of Marguerite will be carried on by her daughter, Carolyn M. (Garry) Stear of Champion, Ohio; son, Gary L. (Sherrie) Bean of Pearl, MS; grandchildren, Melissa (Douglas) Gorsline of Mclean, Virginia, Jason (Lisa) Stear of Burke, Virginia, Heather (Richard) Patterson of Wooster, Ohio and Lindsey Bean of Pearl, Mississippi and great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Ethan Wells, Maddie and Katie Gorsline, and Jackson and Benjamin Stear.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis K. Bean.

Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Chaplain Mary Ann Bromley will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Building E, Ste. 201 Canfield, OH 44406 or Ohio Living Lake Vista, 303 North Mecca St., Cortland, OH 44410, in her memory.

