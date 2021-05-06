Margo Bacon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 1, 2021, God decided that Margo Bacon work here was done.



Margo Bacon was born March 19, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois. Affectionately known as “Mike” to the family. She was one of several children.

Margo received her wings Saturday, May 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henriene, Chester, Earl and Cora; siblings, Craig, Denise and Victoria and her grandson, Rah’Tish.



Margo worked at Washington Square Nursing Home as a dietary aide for 25 plus years and recently retired December 9, 2020. She was a union steward and always had the employees she represented best interest.



Margo had a huge heart and loved everyone. If you needed anything, she gave. If you did not have, she made it possible. She loved all 21 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margo loved to shop, bake and dress. She will be remembered for her love, kindness and her famous “lemon pound cake” and all the great meals she cooked. She will also be remembered as a loving mother, Nana and friend.



She leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Roger Bacon, Jatisha May and Javier May, all of Warren; three sisters, Rochelle Bacon Oakland, California, Valerie Bacon and Melissa Bacon-Ghant, both of Chicago, Illinois; her 21 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 8, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren where a funeral ceremony will begin at Noon.

