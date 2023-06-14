WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” E. Cox, 94 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 12, 1929, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Edward and the late Margaret Elizabeth (Copham) Young.

Peggy was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired as an inspector from Packard Electric and worked at Second National Bank.

She attended North Mar Church and was a member of SCOPE.

Peggy enjoyed dancing, especially square-dancing, with Friendly Squares and CrossTrailers.

Peggy is survived by her son, Gerald “Jerry” (Cathy) Cox of Noblesville, Indiana; daughter, Elaine (Bob Sorber) Simms of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy (Tiffany), Brian (Angel), Brad (Allison) and Kara and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gavin, Devon, Savanna, Grady, Caleb, Kelsey, Eli and Logan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Dana” Cox; sister, Winifred Slagel; brothers, Jack Young and Robert Young and son-in-law, Barry Simms.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

