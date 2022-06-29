CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. May, 79, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Metrohealth Medical Center.

She was born September 2, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George and Freda (Kelly) Kashmer.

Margaret was married to Jack May and they shared 54 years together until his passing on May 21, 2019.

She was employed as a nurse’s aide at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 20 years.

Margaret was very talented at sewing, she used to sew clothes for her children, pajamas for her grandchildren, as well as making costumes and some upholstery work. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Theresa M. St. Julian of Cortland, Ohio, Donald May of Pennsylvania, Margaret “Peggy” May of Deltona, Florida and Marciea May of Deltona, Florida; stepdaughter, Darlene May of Kentucky; brothers, George Kashmer of South Carolina and Paul Kashmer of Virginia; sisters, Helen Kashmer of Hubbard, Ohio and Christine Arci of Naples, Florida; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Earl May and many brothers and sisters.

Services will be held privately.

Margaret will be laid to rest privately in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

