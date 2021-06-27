Margaret J. Klinger, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret J. Klinger of Champion, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 27, 1935, in her grandparent’s home in Girard, Ohio, a daughter to the late James and Jeannette (Weaver) Farmer.

She graduated from Southington Schools in 1953 and attended Toccoa Falls College in Georgia.

Margaret married her husband, Elmer “Russ” Klinger, on May 21, 1955 and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Margaret worked at Copperweld and the Ravenna Arsenal as an office worker. She also was a school bus driver and a bookkeeper for her brother at Farmer Plumbing.

The most important thing to Margaret was her relationship with the Lord. He was a constant companion and friend to her.

Her family was her treasure and she loved each of them very much. She was so proud of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Margaret was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crafts, puzzles, flowers and music. She was a prayer warrior.

Margaret was a hard worker at home, at her job and in the church. She was an active member of the Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene, where she served as the Missionary Society president. She was very involved in local and global missions. After retirement, she and Russ were able to go on six mission trips to Portugal, Paraguay, Jordan, Sicily, Mexico and Brazil, using her sewing skills on each trip.

Left to cherish Margaret’s memories, her husband, Russ of Champion; daughter, Krista (Paul) Daniels of Champion; granddaughter, Erin of Mount Vernon, Ohio; grandson, Brian of Leavittsburg; sisters, LaRue Harshman of Southington, Louise Dyer of Arkansas and Ethel Flower of Champion; sisters-in-law, Ella Farmer of Champion and Joan Anthony of Arizona; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Rusty Klinger and a brother, Jim Farmer.

Services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, in Warren, Ohio, at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery of Farmington.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leavittsburg Nazarene Church, 4175 Pendleton Road, Leavittsburg, OH 44430, designated for Alabaster. This money is used on mission fields around the world to buy land and build churches, hospitals and schools. If you would like to donate to Bibles for local use, you can donate to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 4252, Warren, OH 44482.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.