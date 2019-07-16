Margaret J. Ellis, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret J. Ellis, 91, of Warren, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 27, 1928 in Warren, a daughter of Frank and Helen (Moritz) Reszegi.

Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked on the assembly line for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for ten years, retiring in 1987. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married George M. Ellis on October 29, 1949. They shared 59 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 29, 2008.

Margaret was an active member of the North-Mar Church of Christian Missionary Alliance in Warren.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling nd volunteering.

She is survived by three children, Dr. Martin G. (Ruth) Ellis of North Jackson, W. Frank (Janet) Ellis of Howland and Laura J. (James) Damicone of Hudson, Ohio. She also leaves behind a sister, Helen Rohly of Columbus; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Frank, John and William Reszegi.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the North-Mar Church of Christian Missionary Alliance, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, with Pastor Myron Daum officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue., Warren and one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North-Mar Church.

Margaret will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125 or the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in Margaret’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

