Margaret E. Fellows, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Fellows, 83, of Warren, passed away Saturday morning, November 23, 2019, at her residence.

“Peggy”, as she was affectionately known, was born January 2, 1936 in Lockport, New York, a daughter of Milton, Sr. and Hazel (Kelley) Fellows.

She was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a licensed practical nurse for the former Warren General Hospital and various area nursing homes for several years, prior to retiring.

She also worked for a time as a seamstress and at various fabric shops.

Peggy was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Marine Corps., having served during the Vietnam War.

Peggy was a 71 year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Warren.

She was also a member of the American Sewing Guild.

She enjoyed collecting swans and butterflies and she was an animal lover, especially her dogs, who were her loving companions through the years.

She is survived by three sisters, Rosemary (Guido) DelGarbino of Warren, Lois Cox of Ramer, Tennessee and Judith Wistar of Warren and a brother, David (Michelle) Fellows of St. Petersburg, Florida. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Ruth Fellows of Warren and Carol Fellows of Cortland; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews, whom she dearly loved and her beloved chihuahua, Bradlee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald, Milton, Jr. and Howard Fellows and a sister-in-law, Viola Fellows.

In accordance with Peggy’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

The family requests material contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 256 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483 or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

Arrangements for Miss Fellows are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.