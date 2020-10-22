Margaret E. Crowe, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Crowe, 87, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born October 8, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William B. Taylor and the late Alice (Beighley) Taylor.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

She was a homemaker and worked for the American News Company and later for Champion Schools.

Margaret was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She enjoyed doing crafts and gardening but above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children, Harold E. (Princess) Crowe of Snellville, Georgia, Russell Crowe of Warren, Ohio, Duane L. Crowe of Lake Milton, Ohio, Laura (David) Eaken of Newton Falls, Ohio and Bryan Crowe of Flint, Michigan; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, William Taylor of Liberty, Ohio, Esther Urey of Champion, Ohio and Chuck (Billie) Taylor of Cortland, Ohio and best friends, Yvonne and Oland Lindsay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Crowe, whom she married July 7, 1956; brothers, Richard and Robert Taylor; sisters, Sara Jane Taylor and Betty Lou Taylor and one grandchild.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Ralph C. Duffy will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to the current pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

