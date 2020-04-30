Margaret E. Coleman Johns, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Coleman Johns, 98, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Warren.

She was born January 17, 1922 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Lawrence W. Coleman and the late Catherine Phillips Coleman.

On August 9, 1942, she married Charles M. Johns, Sr, with whom she spent the next 56 years until his death on October 6, 1998.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Margaret will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who was intelligent, witty and kind. She was a member Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 53 years, most recently belonging to the Niles Congregation. She enjoyed 28 of those years serving as a full-time pioneer sharing Bible promises and teachings with as many people as possible. She often showed compassion by writing comforting letters to others whose loved ones had passed away. Her life can be encapsulated in the words written in 2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought the fine fight, I have run the race to the finish, I have observed the faith.” (New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures).

She is survived by her son, Victor K. Johns of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren, David (Angelique) Johns, Stacie Johns and Joseph Johns; one great-grandson, Alexander Johns and her daughter-in-law, Loretta Johns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers, three sisters and recently her son, Charles M. Johns, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. EST Friday, May 1, 2020, using the Zoom app due to the current virus pandemic.

To join the Zoom meeting please visit:

Meeting ID: 817 7690 1473

Password: 055681

Arrangements were entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

