Margaret Ann Shaffer Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Shaffer, 77, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 7, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Fred and Iwilda (Baxter) Never.

On June 18, 1960, she married Russell E Shaffer and they just celebrated their 59th anniversary.

One of Margaret’s favorite things to do was read; especially mysteries. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, growing flowers, traveling, going to casinos and spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Russell E. “Russ” Shaffer of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, David A. (Bonnie Carr) Shaffer; daughter, Janice M. (Robert) Satterfield; three grandchildren, David, Jr., Cory and Brandon; as well as, a great-grandson, Dylan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Never.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

