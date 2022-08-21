WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Keeney, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born October 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Stewart and the late Susan (Simonik) Stewart.

She married the late Earl Keeney on June 5, 1964 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. They shared many happy memories, being together for over 60 years.

She worked as an optometrist assistant with Dr. Jerome Leftkort for 20 years.

Margaret was known for her service to the church. She split her time between Warren Free Methodist and Warren First Assembly of God Churches. She taught Sunday school for 70 years. Margaret was involved with many of the church functions and programs. She was a founder of the Pairs and Spares organization at the church. Margaret was very active with the church holiday celebrations and Vacation Bible School program. She was always willing to give her time and talent to the Lord, whether it be through planning programs, singing in church, or helping with a church gathering.

Margaret also was a homeroom mother at McKinley Elementary School. She was an avid gardener and was particularly known for her roses. Margaret was competitive. She loved to watch and participate in sports, specifically basketball and boxing. She enjoyed target shooting and word games. Margaret also liked traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Koreen P. Palm of Warren; son, Keith R. (Krista) Keeney of Marietta, Georgia; sister, Mildred “Jerry” Miller of Warren; granddaughters, Colleen and Caleigh Calvey both of Warren and a grandson, Alexander Keeney of Marietta, Georgia.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Keeney; a sister, Dorothy S. Kostyo; a son-in-law, Daniel F. Palm and a nephew, Kim Kostyo.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Warren First Assembly of God Church, where Pastor Rich Waller will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. There was also be visitation one hour prior to the service at the Warren First Assembly of God Church.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, in her memory.

