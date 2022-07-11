WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Hall, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 11, 1935, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lloyd and the late Mary (Brode) Alexander.

Margaret enjoyed outdoor activities, gardening, sports and time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Heidi) Hall of Dunnellon, Florida and Dale (Lori) Hall of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Hall; son, Danny Hall; and sisters, Bonnie Alexander Westfall and Nancy Alexander.

A private graveside service will be held.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311, Warren, OH 44482, or Southington American Legion Post 751, 3145 Warren-Burton Rd., Southington, OH, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

