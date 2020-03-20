1  of  2
Margaret Aileen Bennett Heckman, Cortland, Ohio

Carl W Hall Funeral Service

March 18, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Aileen Bennett Heckman, 96, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born February 6, 1924, in Black Lick, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Raleigh and Verna (Sullinger) Bennett.

On September 13, 1943, she married Harold Heckman. He preceded her in death.

Margaret was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Thomason of Cortland, Ohio and granddaughter, Pamela (Anthony) Lovash.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Libengood, Verne Empfield and Roberta Lichtenfels and brothers, Richard Bennett, Thomas Bennett, William Bennett and Robert Bennett.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Jessica, Chakeha and Jason for their comfort, care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

