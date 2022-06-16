WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Hite, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born June 10, 1931, in Champion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn H. Ulrich and the late Helen G. Datwyler Ulrich.

On March 24, 1956, she married James R. Hite and they have spent the last 66 years happily married.

Margaret was a graduate of Champion High School.

She went on to work at the Warren Public Library and also Thomas Steel.

She enjoyed gardening, working on puzzles, camping and spending time with family.

She was active in her church, First Baptist Church of Howland, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 55 years.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, James R. Hite of Warren, Ohio; three sons, Robert P. Hite of Columbus, Ohio, Michael (Kathy) Hite of Champion, Ohio and Andrew Hite of Leavittsburg, Ohio; as well as four grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Zack) Darno, Daniel (Ashley) Hite, Madi Hite and Holden Hite; and a great-granddaughter on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances J. Watson.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Howland, 8957 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.