Margaret A. Bailey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Ann Bailey, 88, of Champion, passed away peacefully into eternal peace on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Cortland Healthcare Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 2, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred W. and Margaret A. (Catlin) Pfahl.

Margaret married the love of her life, James (Jim) C. Bailey, on November 30, 1951. They have been blessed with 68 years of true love!

Margaret lived in Champion for the last 65 years, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

She loved planting flowers, then enjoying them. She enjoyed doing needlepoint and loved all animals, especially Maggie, her Corgi.

She is survived by her loving husband, James C. Bailey of Champion; a daughter Cynthia A. Miller of Warren and son, David S. (Jennifer) Bailey of Champion; grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Bailey of Penn Township, Pennsylvania, Lindsay E. Miller of Warren, Shelli Bailey of Champion, Scott (Emma) Bailey of Akron, Kyle Bailey of Girard, Ohio and three great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one son, James D. Bailey; one daughter, Peggy L. Lee and one grandson, Ryan P. Miller.

Cremation has taken place, courtesy of Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A Private memorial or celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.