Manharlal H. Surati, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Manharlal H. Surati, 62, of Warren, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 1, 1957 in Mandvi Gujarat, India, a son of the late Harkishan and Dhangauri H. Surati.

He started off in his hometown in India making custom clothes as a tailor. Manharlal was also a hospitality manager and motel owner with over 30 years of experience in the motel industry.

He was a spiritual man, always praying.

He was also a problem-solver who took on difficult tasks at work and life problems of his and others.

He will be deeply remembered by his friends and family.

Manharlal is survived by his wife, Niruben Rathua Surati; his daughter, Shivan M. Surati; his son from his first marriage, Tejas (Kajal) Surati, of Orange Village, Ohio; his adorable grandsons, Vince, Vishawn and Prince Surati.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tanay Surati.

Private funeral services were held.

Arrangements for Mr. Surati were under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

