Malcolm Orlando Harsch, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Malcolm Orlando Harsch, 38, of Stockton, California passed away on May 31, 2020.

He was born April 24, 1982 in Odessa, Texas, a son of Johnny Harsch and the late Sondia M. (Gause) Allen.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Class of 2000.

Malcolm was a talented artist who enjoyed writing music, drawing and was working as a tattoo artist. He was a family man first and foremost.

Malcolm is survived by his father and stepmother who helped raise him, Johnny (Ophelia) Harsch of Warren, Ohio; wife, Kiara (Alexander) Harsch of Stockton, California; sisters, Jasmine (Nathaniel) Adams of Warren, Ohio, Harmonie Harsch of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rha’Vysha Allen of Belleville, Michigan and Rha’Quita Allen of Belleville, Michigan; brother, De’Avery (Kalin) Richardson U.S. Army of Fort Hood, Texas; stepbrother, David (Emily) Coleman of Florida; 12 children and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sondia M. (Gause) Allen; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Ada Harsch and maternal grandparents, Noah and Louise Gause.

Friends and family may gather on Thursday, June 25 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A private service will be held, officiated by his uncle, Pastor Joseph Gause, Sr.

Malcolm will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

Due to the current pandemic, we request masks to be worn and social distancing to be observed.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.