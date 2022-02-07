WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madonna Marie (Donna) Limpach passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born in Lorain, Ohio on June 8, 1930 to Sylvester and Lucille Limpach.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Ohio and lived in the area most of her life.

Donna was a homemaker but that does not define who she really was. She was an accomplished, self-taught chef who could deliver an incredible gourmet spread to a party of 100 people just as effortlessly as she could whip up a simple meal for her children. She was a poet whose writings were inspired by a deep love for God and the beauty of the world He created. She was an artist who painted hundreds of canvasses, many of which adorn the walls of family members and friends and of course, she was a mom, a sister, a grandmother and a friend. She would always give, even when she didn’t have much to give.

Late in life, Donna found her true soulmate but it was a place, not a person. That place was Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her very first visit to what she called the most beautiful part of the country changed her life. For the next 20 years, Donna would make her annual trips to Santa Fe. It was there that she connected with her spirituality; it was there that she felt most at home and it was there where she could find peace, happiness and reflection. So, per her wishes, Donna will be reunited with her soulmate. She will be cremated and taken to Santa Fe by her children where her ashes will become one with the earth on a hill behind the church she loved so much. That will be her place and from that vantage point, she will have a beautiful view and will forever be at peace.

Donna is survived by two sisters, Shirley Repasky and Norma Stankewich; her brother, David Limpach; her children, David, Jill (Michael), Jane and John (Angel); 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Kim, preceded her in death.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

A family gathering to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.

If you knew Donna and want to do something in her honor, take a trip to Santa Fe someday and find your own peaceful spot with a beautiful view. She will be there with you.

