Madonna H. Jeffers, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madonna H. Jeffers, 91 years old, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, peaceably surrounded by her children on July 24, 2021.

She was born July 31, 1929 in Anderson, Indiana, the daughter of the late Thomas and Bonnie (French) Hulse.

A graduate of Champion High School, she retired from Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

She is survived by three children, Debbie Starr of Milton, Florida, Cyndy Mazey of Kinsman, Ohio and Tom (Michele) Jeffers of Champion, Ohio; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Tom (Kay) Hulse of Carmel, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Phyllis Kellogg.

Besides being a mother and grandmother, she enjoyed bowling, crocheting and ceramics. In addition she was a Girl Scout leader and member of the Order of Eastern Star of Ohio.

She will certainly be missed by many.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the funeral home, where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.



The family requests that material contributions be made to Traditions Health – Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505 in her memory.

