BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline K. Mendenhall, 79, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away April 29, 2023, at home.

She was born July 3, 1943, in Linesville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Matalon) Kovach.

She retired as a forklift operator at Packard Electric General Motors after 30 years.

Madeline was a member of Blessed John Paul II Catholic Church. She liked playing golf and softball. Madeline also loved going to the drag races with her husband, and being his pit crew. She also enjoyed camping, crafts and making floral decorations.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Mendenhall of Bristolville; a son, David Clark of Warren; a daughter, Andrea Clark of Bristolville; along with two granddaughters, Brittany and Danielle. Also surviving is a sister, Gloria Runtas of Leavittsburg.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Kovach and a sister, Evelyn.

Private graveside services were held at the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.