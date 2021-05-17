Mable E. Merlino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mable E. Merlino, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at University Hospital of Cleveland.



She was born August 8, 1956, in Hubbard, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Lonnie (Fitts) Peterson.



Mable was retired after being employed as a custodian at Bloomfield Mespo School system.

She was a member of Champion Baptist Church and was full of joy because of her personal relationship with Jesus.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, her church family, horses, her dog, Little Bit and baking.



She is survived by her children, Ray Hart, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Cheri Bishop of Middlefield, Ohio, MaryAnn (Doug) Noland of Niles, Ohio and Brandi Miranda of Warren, Ohio; brother, Steve (Chel) Peterson of Crystal Lake, Illinois; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Ring of Bristolville, Ohio and Cheri (Donny) Austin of Salem, Wisconsin and 21 grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Bill Peterson.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Champion Baptist Church, where Pastor Thomas Christensen will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



The family requests any material contributions be made to the Champion Baptist Church, 556 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mable E. Merlino please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.