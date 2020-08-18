Mabel J. Marble, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel J. Marble, 97, of Cortland, departed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children.

Mabel was born September 28, 1922 in Midland, Maryland, the daughter of the late John Nelson Thrasher and the late Mary Pansy (Fazenbaker) Thrasher.

On August 4, 1940, Mabel married George W. “Jobie” Marble, Sr. and they were blessed to have the next 58 years together until his passing in 1998. Mabel’s greatest joy was raising her family and being “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mabel’s faith was very important to her and she loved to witness and to pray for people. She was a member of the Victory Christian Center Church, Warren Campus where she served on the prayer team. She previously attended the First Assembly of God Church, where she was very active and served as a greeter.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Jan (Ray) Bush of Howland, George W. (Debra) Marble, Jr. of Cortland and Patty L Stracola of Cortland; grandchildren, Jay Bush, Amiee ( Capt. Jason) Warner, Raymond (Khristina) Bush, Jr., Brian (Christi) Bush, Craig (Mandy) Bush, Adina (Nate) Wilson, Alyssa (fiancé, Mike Campy) Marble, Jobie Marble, Meridith (Vince) Gula and Jacob (Megan) Stracola and 17 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three infant children; eight brothers, James, John Nelson, Jr., Raymond, Calvin, Lorraine, Ernie, Paul and Eugene Thrasher; three sisters, Arminta Robertson, Evelyn Robinette and Colleen, as well as a great-granddaughter, Kalaini Marble and a son-in-law, Clyde Stracola.

“Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond measure, And will be missed beyond measure, We are blessed that you are now our Angel”.

Private funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Mikel Lagaras officiating.

Mabel will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

There will be a “sweet treat” gathering for friends and family at her daughter’s home in Howland to honor sweet ‘Nana’, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20. Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 situation, you are kindly asked to please wear a face mask if you plan to attend.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

