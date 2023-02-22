STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel I. Streator went home to be with the Lord February 18, 2023.

She was a daughter of Curtis Miller and Edna Rachel Harnett, one of ten children.

Mabel worked at and retired from Hillside Hospital.

She enjoyed gardening and baking pies. Mabel was mother of three children and grandmother of five, and five great-grandchildren.

Mabel is preceded in death by her husband Ernie Streator.

Private Service will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Her family wants to thank Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Niles and Buckeye Hospice for their excellent care.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care of Boardman in Mabel’s memory.

