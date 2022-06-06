WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Michael Martin, 41, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 20, 1980, in Newark, Ohio, the son of the late Lynne and Bonnie (Blakeman) Martin.

Lynne was a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings and attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton. He was a hard worker and a good brother and uncle.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon (John Ahern) Schuller of Warren, Ohio and nieces, Victoria Kay Cline and Mariah Schuller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin baby sisters, Rebecca and Susanna Lynne.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.