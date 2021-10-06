Lynn R. Miller-Roman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn R. Miller-Roman, 41, of Youngstown, Ohio was called home to rest October 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born April 17, 1980 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Earl G. and the late Geraldine J. (Bellish) Miller.

She loved doing hair and was attending Raphael’s School of Beauty Culture.

Lynn enjoyed playing bingo, reading and had a love for animals.

She is survived by her father, Earl G. (Patty) Miller of Warren; son, Austin M. Miller of Warren; daughter, Shai M. Bellish of Niles; sons, Anthony and Dominic Bable; brothers, Kurt (Jennifer) Miller of Warren, Brian Miller of Warren; sister, Lisa Miller of Warren; aunt and Godmother, Ruth Ann Dunlap; aunt, Kathy Liebal; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine J. Miller and her uncle Stephen Bellish.

Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held in celebration of Lynn’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, in her memory.

Condolences can be sent to the family through www.carlwhall.com.