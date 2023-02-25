WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Marie Kaster, 75, of Strongsville, Ohio passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 9, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Robert Salen and the late Wilda G. (Downs) Salen.

Lynn was a 1965 graduate of Champion High School.

She formerly attended Champion Christian Church.

She was a financial advisor at Guardian Insurance and worked at PNC Mortgage for many years and was the owner of the Monkey Business in Howland.

She was a member of the Warren Junior Women’s League, enjoyed traveling, photography and interior decorating. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, James D. Kaster of Strongsville, Ohio, whom she married September 22, 1971; daughters, Whitney (Keith Barnett) Kaster of Strongsville, Ohio and Morganne (Daniel Mielke) Kaster of Strongsville, Ohio; grandson, Avery James Barnett and granddaughter, Brielle Barnett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lee Ann Bobak and Geraldine Salen.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Services will be held immediately after at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

