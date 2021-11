Lynette Eshelman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynette Eshelman, 63, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 14, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Clarence Eshelman and Mary Hillyer Eshelman.

She retired from Fairhaven Industries after over 20 years.

Lynette enjoyed needlework, coloring and loved her dog “Buddy” and her bird “Sunshine”.

She is survived by her father, Clarence Eshelman of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Rose Mary (Paul) Parks-Byrne and Arlene Hamilton; brother, Alvin (Brenda) Eshelman, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lynette was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Skidmore and also her stepmother, Emzie Eshelman.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the funeral home, where Evangelist Billy Williams will officiate.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.