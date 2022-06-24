WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 17, 2022, the world lost a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Lynda Gregor Patterson. Lynda passed away peacefully with her daughter, Paula, by her side.

Lynda was born on June 3, 1946 to Cora and Jack Bridle of Andover, Ohio.

Lynda retired from Delphi after 35 years. Lynda loved working and being able to provide for and spoil those she loved.

She was an avid dog and cat lover and loved to sit on her back patio watching the birds. Lynda spent her days with her friends crafting, quilting and shopping. She loved cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and relishing any time they beat the Cleveland Browns.

Lynda is survived by her daughter, Paula Garver; her three grandchildren, Andrea (Gabriel) Novotny, Megan (Dan) Saffle and Evan (Melanie) Saffle, as well as her three great-grandsons, Dominic, Camden and Nolan. Other living relatives include Christopher (Debi) Gregor, Becky (Jason) Gregor and David Gregor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Jack Bridle; her sisters, Jackie Webker and Glenda Sue Boyer; her brother, Johnny Crawford and her son, Jamie Garver. She is now reconnected with the love of her life, David Patterson, whom passed away in 2010 and all of her “critters”.

Thank you to the wonderful physicians and nurses at St. Joseph Intensive Care Unit who cared for Lynda during her last weeks. Thank you for the kindness, dignity and compassionate care you provided to her and the family. Thank you for your dedication to your work and your patients, you are appreciated.

We will continue to honor Lynda by eating banana split ice cream, spoiling those we love endlessly and soaking in the sand and sun whenever possible. Forever in our hearts, our guardian angel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

