BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lyle S. “Apple” Applequist, 98, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born July 5, 1925, in Bristolville, Ohio, the son of the late Owen and the late Bertha (Shaffer) Applequist.

Apple loved his neighborhood, where he was the oldest and could give advice while hanging in the garage working on vehicles.

He retired from Bradner Ford as an auto body repairman.

Apple loved spending time in his winter home in Ft. Myers, Florida with his wife, Kay. He was always excited to see his niece, Donna and family. Apple enjoyed their visits always saying “I will get this project done when Tom gets here.” They always had plans made for when the kids got there. Stacy and Tommy enjoyed the time with them as well. Then he had his great-great-niece, Megan who he would always shake his head and laugh at. His great-great-nephew, Christian was everything to him. Christian rode his four-wheeler up every day to see if he needed anything done.

He loved playing cards, when he lost he would always say the pen wasn’t working and he was a whiz at putting puzzles together.

He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Blahm of Rock Creek, niece, Donna (Tom) Roth; great-niece, Stacy (Rodney) King of Bristolville, Ohio; great-great-niece, Megan King of Bristolville, Ohio and great-great-nephew, Christian King of Newton Falls, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Applequist; sister, Hazel Drum; brothers, George, Owen, Dallas and Donald Applequist and a great-nephew, Tommy.

In keeping with Lyle’s wishes no service will be held.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

