CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lura Rosier Rankin, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on December 18, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center due to cardiac arrest after an extended decline.

She was born November 21, 1935 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Rev. Lonnie and Velva (Hamrick) Armentrout.

She attended Tunnelton High School in West Virginia. Lura worked for Andover Industries for over 20 years.

Lura was a certified bowling instructor and bowled in multiple leagues at Kinsman and Cortland Lanes. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, gardening and always enjoyed talking to people. Lura was known for her meatloaf and zucchini bread that she offered to many friends and family. Most of all though she had a caring heart and personality, she always was looking out to help or check on how you were doing.

She is survived by her son, Robert O. (Barbara) Rosier, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio, daughter, Barbara Rosier (Harold) Tryon of Warren, Ohio, brothers, Philip (Anne) of Florence, Mississippi and Rodney (Mary) of Kingsport, Tennessee, grandsons, Nick Rosier of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Jonathan Rosier of Warren, Ohio and a great-grandson, Trenton Rosier of Cortland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Larry and David, as well as sisters, Georgia, Betty and Beverly.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Vernon Township, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Valkyrie Agency LLC, 312 Rose Wae Avenue, Cortland, OH 44410, to help those struggling with addiction.